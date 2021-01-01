Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or Katana GF66 – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Katana GF66

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches		 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 872:1 1137:1
sRGB color space 93.3% 91.3%
Adobe RGB profile 64% 66.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 62% 65.4%
Response time 41 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Stealth 15M
250 nits
Katana GF66 +40%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm 422 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M
1337
Katana GF66 +7%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M
4399
Katana GF66 +45%
6398
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 15M
1360
Katana GF66 +30%
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 15M
5122
Katana GF66 +83%
9377

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +69%
10.4 TFLOPS
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82.3 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
