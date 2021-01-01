MSI Stealth 15M vs Katana GF66
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
MSI Katana GF66
From $1050
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
85
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
70
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
86
61
NanoReview Score
65
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|872:1
|1137:1
|sRGB color space
|93.3%
|91.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|64%
|66.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|62%
|65.4%
|Response time
|41 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|150 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|418 gramm
|422 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1337
Katana GF66 +7%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4399
Katana GF66 +45%
6398
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1360
Katana GF66 +30%
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5122
Katana GF66 +83%
9377
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
