Stealth 15M or Katana GF66 – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Katana GF66 65 out of 100 VS 66 out of 100 MSI Stealth 15M From $1400 MSI Katana GF66 From $1050

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 0GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66 Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors White, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 872:1 1137:1 sRGB color space 93.3% 91.3% Adobe RGB profile 64% 66.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 62% 65.4% Response time 41 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Stealth 15M 250 nits Katana GF66 +40% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 53.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 150 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm 422 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Stealth 15M 1337 Katana GF66 +7% 1433 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Stealth 15M 4399 Katana GF66 +45% 6398 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Stealth 15M 1360 Katana GF66 +30% 1771 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Stealth 15M 5122 Katana GF66 +83% 9377

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 65 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Stealth 15M +69% 10.4 TFLOPS Katana GF66 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 0GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.3 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.