Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108.3 vs 137.8 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm

12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~77.3% Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.6 mm Colors White, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 46 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 872:1 - sRGB color space 93.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 64% - DCI-P3 color gamut 62% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness Stealth 15M 250 nits Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 52 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Stealth 15M +246% 4.884 TFLOPS Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 0GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

