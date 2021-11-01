Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M or Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 15M vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)

66 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
VS
57 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
MSI Stealth 15M
From $1400
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 15M and Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 187-255% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 82 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 15M
vs
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 358.3 mm (14.11 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 234 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 16.1 mm (0.63 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.3%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth 15M +340%
10.4 TFLOPS
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes No

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) and Stealth 15M or ask any questions
