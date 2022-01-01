You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 0GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 148.2 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 166-226% higher FPS

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 99.9 against 52 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~70.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 872:1 - sRGB color space 93.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 64% - DCI-P3 color gamut 62% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness Stealth 15M 250 nits Raider GE66 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 150 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 418 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 150 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz - GPU boost clock 1590 MHz - FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Stealth 15M 4.884 TFLOPS Raider GE66 (2022) +301% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 0GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.3 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.