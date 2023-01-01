Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 16 Studio or Creator Laptop Q (Q540) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 16 Studio vs Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

68 out of 100
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
VS
70 out of 100
Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1620
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 16 Studio and Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.9 vs 143.2 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 16 Studio
vs
Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches		 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
Area 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Blue Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 240 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Stealth 16 Studio +34%
8.6 TFLOPS
Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) and MSI Stealth 16 Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
