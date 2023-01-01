Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 16 Studio or ROG Flow X16 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 16 Studio vs Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)

69 out of 100
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 16 Studio and Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 143.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 16 Studio
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches
Area 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~86%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 16 Studio
8.3 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2023)
8.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs MSI Stealth 16 Studio
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs MSI Stealth 16 Studio
3. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 vs MSI Stealth 16 Studio
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs MSI Stealth 16 Studio
5. MSI Stealth 17 Studio vs Stealth 16 Studio
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
7. Asus ROG Strix G16 vs Flow X16 (2023)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) vs Flow X16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) and MSI Stealth 16 Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский