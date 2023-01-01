Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 16 Studio or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Stealth 16 Studio vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

69 out of 100
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
VS
60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 16 Studio and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.8 vs 143.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 16 Studio
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~89%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 429 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Stealth 16 Studio +66%
8.3 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power 6x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

