MSI Stealth 16 Studio vs Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 99.9 against 60 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches
|359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches
|Area
|924 cm2 (143.2 inches2)
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|51.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|576 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1837
1946
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11443
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1840
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +10%
15875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|6x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|85.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|13.1 x 8.2 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1