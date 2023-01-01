Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 16 Studio or Cyborg 15 – what's better?

69 out of 100
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
VS
56 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
MSI Cyborg 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 16 Studio and Cyborg 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 16 Studio
vs
Cyborg 15

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
Dimensions 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches		 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
Area 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~74.6%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 7 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 240 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +24%
10909
Cyborg 15
8781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +14%
1879
Cyborg 15
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +62%
16561
Cyborg 15
10245
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Stealth 16 Studio +66%
8.3 TFLOPS
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
