Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) Dimensions 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm

14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm

14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches Area 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~74.6% Side bezels 5.6 mm 7 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Stealth 16 Studio n/a Cyborg 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 53.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 240 W 120 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Stealth 16 Studio +66% 8.3 TFLOPS Cyborg 15 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

