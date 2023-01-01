You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 99.9 against 72 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (120.1 vs 143.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm

14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches 315 x 246 x 19 mm

12.4 x 9.69 x 0.75 inches Area 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) 775 cm2 (120.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.3% Side bezels 5.6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Blue White, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Stealth 16 Studio n/a Stealth 14 Studio 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Stealth 16 Studio +4% 8.3 TFLOPS Stealth 14 Studio 8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power 6x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

