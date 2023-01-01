Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 16 Studio or Stealth 15 – what's better?

MSI Stealth 16 Studio vs Stealth 15

69 out of 100
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
VS
61 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15
MSI Stealth 16 Studio
MSI Stealth 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 16 Studio and Stealth 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 16 Studio
vs
Stealth 15

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches		 358.3 x 247.9 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches
Area 924 cm2 (143.2 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.6%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +11%
1837
Stealth 15
1659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +6%
11557
Stealth 15
10937
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +10%
1876
Stealth 15
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +24%
15797
Stealth 15
12701
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 16 Studio +4%
8.3 TFLOPS
Stealth 15
8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
