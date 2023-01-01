MSI Stealth 16 Studio vs Stealth 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
65
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
55
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
61
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 16 Studio
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95 mm
14.01 x 10.22 x 0.79 inches
|358.3 x 247.9 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|924 cm2 (143.2 inches2)
|888 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~75.6%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +11%
1837
1659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11557
10937
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +10%
1876
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth 16 Studio +24%
15797
12701
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.3 TFLOPS
|8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|6x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1