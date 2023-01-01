Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 17 Studio or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 17 Studio and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (107.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 17 Studio
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
Stealth 17 Studio +22%
8.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.2
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
