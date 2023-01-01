Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 17 Studio or ROG Strix G17 (2023) – what's better?

Display
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 17 Studio and Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 17 Studio
vs
ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 17 Studio
8.3 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +11%
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
