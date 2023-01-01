You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Stealth 17 Studio n/a ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Stealth 17 Studio 8.3 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +198% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.