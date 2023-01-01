Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (153.9 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~84.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) 49.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness Stealth 17 Studio n/a Creator Z17 HX Studio 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 3:05 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 W Weight of AC adapter 740 grams 735 / 890 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Stealth 17 Studio +5% 8.6 TFLOPS Creator Z17 HX Studio 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers) 4.0 Power 6x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~82.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.