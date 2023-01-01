MSI Stealth 17 Studio vs Creator Z17 HX Studio
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (153.9 vs 174.7 square inches)
Value for money
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
|382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|993 cm2 (154 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|740 grams
|735 / 890 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1954
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13520
13780
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1926
1937
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16553
16935
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers)
|4.0
|Power
|6x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~82.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
