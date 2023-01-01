Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 17 Studio or Creator Z17 HX Studio – what's better?

MSI Stealth 17 Studio vs Creator Z17 HX Studio

Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth 17 Studio and Creator Z17 HX Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 17 Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (153.9 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth 17 Studio
vs
Creator Z17 HX Studio

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~84.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level (max. load) 49.6 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 240 / 280 W
Weight of AC adapter 740 grams 735 / 890 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Stealth 17 Studio +5%
8.6 TFLOPS
Creator Z17 HX Studio
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers) 4.0
Power 6x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~82.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

