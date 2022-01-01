You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 221-301% higher FPS

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 99.9 against 57 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1480:1 sRGB color space - 53% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a Nitro 5 AN515-57 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +401% 16 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-57 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.