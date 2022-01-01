Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 125-171% higher FPS
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.1 vs 137.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +228%
16 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Stealth GS66 (2022) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Stealth GS66 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. Stealth GS66 (2022) and Raider GE76 (2022)
4. Stealth GS66 (2022) and Pulse GL66 (2022)
5. Stealth GS66 (2022) and Vector GP66
6. Predator Triton 300 SE and Alienware m15 R4
7. Predator Triton 300 SE and ROG Strix G15 G513
8. Predator Triton 300 SE and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
9. Predator Triton 300 SE and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
10. Predator Triton 300 SE and GE76 Raider

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский