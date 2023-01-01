MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 99.9 against 58.7 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.8 vs 137.8 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches
|312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~84.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|1
|Noise level
|50 dB
|49.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1638:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|72.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.2%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|578 gramm
|360 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +12%
1750
1568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +60%
12462
7790
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +22%
1809
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +85%
16857
9123
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|14.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
