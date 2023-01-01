You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2240 x 1400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 99.9 against 58.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 99.9 against 58.7 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.8 vs 137.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.8 vs 137.8 square inches) 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~84.9% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 1 Noise level 50 dB 49.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2240 x 1400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1638:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a Swift X (SFX14-51G) 330 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 58.7 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 105 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +794% 12.6 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.