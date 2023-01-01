You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 99.9 against 62 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 99.9 against 62 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (102.9 vs 137.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (102.9 vs 137.8 square inches) 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~78.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1433:1 sRGB color space - 98.2% Adobe RGB profile - 69.8% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a ROG Flow X13 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 105 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +151% 12.6 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.