You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~86% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 3 Noise level 50 dB 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1118:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.9% Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a ROG Flow X16 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 740 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +45% 12.6 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm 12.9 x 8.3 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.