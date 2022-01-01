Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

77 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (110.5 vs 137.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space - 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 915 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS - 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5632 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type - Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
3. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Pulse GL76 (2022)
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Dell Alienware m15 R4
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Strix G15 G513
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Dell Alienware m15 R3
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский