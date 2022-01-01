You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 137.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 105 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1800 MHz GPU boost clock - 1975 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 64 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +21% 16 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.