Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (137.8 vs 150.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~69.1% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 53.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 19 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a Alienware m15 R6 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 955 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 915 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS - 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 5632 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a Alienware m15 R6 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type - Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

