You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99.9 against 80.5 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~64% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a Alienware x14 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +149% 16 TFLOPS Alienware x14 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.