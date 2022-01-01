Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or Alienware x14 – what's better?

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Dell Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99.9 against 80.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~64%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +149%
16 TFLOPS
Alienware x14
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

