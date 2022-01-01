MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Dell G15 5520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.8 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|578 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1791
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +13%
12340
10963
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1801
1795
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +10%
17115
15563
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|14.0 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
