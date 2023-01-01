Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or G15 5530 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)

69 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Dell G15 5530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Dell G15 5530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (137.8 vs 152 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
G15 5530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~68.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black White, Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 grams 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz -
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +96%
12.6 TFLOPS
G15 5530 (2023)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
2. MSI Vector GP66 (2022) or Stealth GS66 (2022)
3. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or 5530 (2023)
4. Dell G16 or G15 5530 (2023)
5. Asus ROG Strix G16 or Dell G15 5530 (2023)
6. Dell Alienware X16 or G15 5530 (2023)
7. Dell G16 7630 (2023) or G15 5530 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5530 (2023) and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский