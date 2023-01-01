Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

72 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.3 vs 137.8 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~88.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 -
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +210%
16857
XPS 13 9315
5436
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +794%
12.6 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

