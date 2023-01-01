MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.3 vs 137.8 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|-
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|578 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +24%
1750
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +97%
12462
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +38%
1809
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +210%
16857
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|14.0 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
