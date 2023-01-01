You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs) Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.3 vs 137.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.3 vs 137.8 square inches) 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~88.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 - Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a XPS 13 9315 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 105 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +794% 12.6 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.