Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or Aero 16 – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +2%
18190
Aero 16
17884

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022)
16 TFLOPS
Aero 16
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
4. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
5. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or MSI Vector GP66
6. Gigabyte Aero 16 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Gigabyte Aero 16 or Dell XPS 15 9500
8. Gigabyte Aero 16 or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
9. Gigabyte Aero 16 or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
10. Gigabyte Aero 16 or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aero 16 and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский