You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 70 Wh 83 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 99.9 against 70 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~78% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 70 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 105 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +114% 16 TFLOPS Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

