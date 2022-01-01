You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Can run popular games at about 6231-8497% higher FPS

Around 23x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~212%) battery – 99.9 against 32 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (119.2 vs 137.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~70.3% Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.6 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue, Orange Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 - Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1456:1 sRGB color space - 62.8% Adobe RGB profile - 43.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 32 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 171 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 105 W 5 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 200 MHz GPU boost clock - 750 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 2 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +11329% 16 TFLOPS IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x512 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.