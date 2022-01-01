Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 6231-8497% higher FPS
  • Around 23x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~212%) battery – 99.9 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (119.2 vs 137.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~70.3%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue, Orange
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 -
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1456:1
sRGB color space - 62.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 43.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42%
Response time - 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 171 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 14 2
Threads 20 2
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 5 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 200 MHz
GPU boost clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 2
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +11329%
16 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x512 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

