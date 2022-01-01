Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)

72 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1181:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 1066 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +52%
10.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm 11.9 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

