MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches
|356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1181:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|230 / 300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|578 gramm
|1066 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +29%
1791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +99%
12340
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +28%
1801
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +68%
17115
10173
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|14.0 x 6.5 cm
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
