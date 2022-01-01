Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

72 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.8 vs 147.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~78%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB 54.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 1056 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 86 dB 79.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 -
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

