You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2256 x 1504 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 99.9 against 47.4 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.5 vs 137.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~79% Side bezels 6.5 mm 11.3 mm Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2256 x 1504 Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1424:1 sRGB color space - 97.2% Adobe RGB profile - 66.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.7% Response time - 50 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 47.4 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 306 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +666% 10.8 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB 78.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.