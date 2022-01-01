Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or Surface Laptop 4 13.5 – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5

72 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~111%) battery – 99.9 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.5 vs 137.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
Surface Laptop 4 13.5

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~79%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1424:1
sRGB color space - 97.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.7%
Response time - 50 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +666%
10.8 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB 78.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
