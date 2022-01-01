You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the MSI Creator 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 358 x 248 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~75.6% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 150 / 180 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1215 MHz GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS Creator 15 +11% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.