Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or GE76 Raider – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs GE76 Raider

72 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
MSI GE76 Raider
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
MSI GE76 Raider
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and GE76 Raider important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (137.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GE76 Raider
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
GE76 Raider

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB 55 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 880 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +118%
17115
GE76 Raider
7845

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
GE76 Raider +28%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Stealth GS66 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Stealth GS66 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Raider GE76 (2022)
4. Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Pulse GL66 (2022)
5. Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Vector GP66 (2022)
6. GE76 Raider vs ROG Strix G17 G713
7. GE76 Raider vs Stealth GS77
8. GE76 Raider vs GE66 Raider
9. GE76 Raider vs Alienware m15 R6
10. GE76 Raider vs GS76 Stealth

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GE76 Raider and Stealth GS66 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский