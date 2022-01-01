Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)

77 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
70 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 358.3 x 248 x 19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.78 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 915 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS - 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5632 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type - Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Stealth GS66 (2022) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Stealth GS66 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
3. Stealth GS66 (2022) and Raider GE76 (2022)
4. Stealth GS66 (2022) and Pulse GL66 (2022)
5. Stealth GS66 (2022) and Vector GP66
6. GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) and XPS 15 9500
8. GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) and GP66 Leopard

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel) and Stealth GS66 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский