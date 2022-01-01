Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or GS76 Stealth – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs GS76 Stealth

77 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
71 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
MSI GS76 Stealth
Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and GS76 Stealth important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (137.8 vs 159 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
GS76 Stealth

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 396.1 x 259 x 20.25 mm
15.59 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 3
Noise level - 55.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 744:1
sRGB color space - 94.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.7%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 915 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS - 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5632 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type - Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

