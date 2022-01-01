Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or Katana GF66 – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Katana GF66

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
59 out of 100
MSI Katana GF66
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
MSI Katana GF66
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Katana GF66 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
Katana GF66

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1137:1
sRGB color space - 91.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.4%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 150 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 422 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +161%
16 TFLOPS
Katana GF66
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
