You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the MSI Katana GF66 Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm

14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 50 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1137:1 sRGB color space - 91.3% Adobe RGB profile - 66.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.4% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS66 (2022) n/a Katana GF66 350 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 53.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 150 / 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 422 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Stealth GS66 (2022) +161% 16 TFLOPS Katana GF66 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.