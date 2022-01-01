Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS66 (2022) or Stealth 15M – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Stealth 15M

72 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
VS
57 out of 100
MSI Stealth 15M
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
MSI Stealth 15M
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Stealth 15M important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 99.9 against 52 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the MSI Stealth 15M
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS66 (2022)
vs
Stealth 15M

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches		 358.3 x 248 x 16.1 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.63 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 50 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 872:1
sRGB color space - 93.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 62%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 578 gramm 418 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +183%
12340
Stealth 15M
4368
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS66 (2022) +234%
17115
Stealth 15M
5122

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Stealth GS66 (2022) +121%
10.8 TFLOPS
Stealth 15M
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.0 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

