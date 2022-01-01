Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
MSI Stealth GS77
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 507-691% higher FPS
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.5 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1842:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time 3 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +152%
11895
Swift 3 SF316-51
4711
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +229%
17759
Swift 3 SF316-51
5397

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 5120 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +921%
14.4 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
