MSI Stealth GS77 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
MSI Stealth GS77
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.7 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.8 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time 3 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 64
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +177%
14.4 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.2
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.8 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

