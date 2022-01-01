Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
MSI Stealth GS77
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 56.8 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 145 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 2116 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 2390 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 64
GPU performance
Stealth GS77
14.4 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +14%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Stealth GS77 or Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
2. MSI Stealth GS77 or Dell Alienware x17 R2
3. MSI Stealth GS77 or MSI GE76 Raider
4. MSI Stealth GS77 or MSI Vector GP76
5. MSI Stealth GS77 or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Dell Alienware x17 R2
7. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
8. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Razer Blade 17 (2022)
10. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or HP Omen 17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and MSI Stealth GS77 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский