MSI Stealth GS77 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
55 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
MSI Stealth GS77
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 193-263% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level 56.8 dB 49.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1424:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time 3 ms 23 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +41%
16708
ROG Strix G17 G713
11811

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +351%
14.4 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.8 dB 73.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
