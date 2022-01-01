You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 193-263% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches 395 x 282 x 24.6 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.97 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM Noise level 56.8 dB 49.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1424:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 73.5% Response time 3 ms 23 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS77 n/a ROG Strix G17 G713 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 150 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Stealth GS77 +351% 14.4 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 G713 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.8 dB 73.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

