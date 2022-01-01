MSI Stealth GS77 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
90
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
82
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
67
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56.8 dB
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|140 / 240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|708 gramm
|550 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +20%
1801
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +59%
12625
7939
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +22%
1806
1476
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +40%
16708
11968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1598 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.2
|Power
|6x2W
|2x2W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.8 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.2 x 8.2 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
