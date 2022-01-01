You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 174.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86% Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Stealth GS77 +66% 14.4 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power 6x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.