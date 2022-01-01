Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
MSI Stealth GS77
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 174.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.8 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +66%
14.4 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power 6x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Stealth GS77 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
2. MSI Stealth GS77 and Dell Alienware x17 R2
3. MSI Stealth GS77 and MSI GE76 Raider
4. MSI Stealth GS77 and MSI Vector GP76
5. MSI Stealth GS77 and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and MSI Stealth GS77 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский