MSI Stealth GS77 vs Dell Alienware m15 R7
Review
Performance
System and application performance
90
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
82
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
67
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.5 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|Area
|1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|708 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1801
Alienware m15 R7 +1%
1813
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12625
12630
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1806
Alienware m15 R7 +1%
1830
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16708
Alienware m15 R7 +2%
16990
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|6x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.2 x 8.2 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
