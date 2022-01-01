Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or G15 5520 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs Dell G15 5520 (2022)

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
MSI Stealth GS77
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and Dell G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.7 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~69%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.8 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +15%
12625
G15 5520 (2022)
10963
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +7%
16708
G15 5520 (2022)
15563

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz -
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +93%
14.4 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

