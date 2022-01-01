Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
MSI Stealth GS77
Dell XPS 17 9700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~90.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.8 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1686:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 3 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
Stealth GS77
n/a
XPS 17 9700
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +58%
1801
XPS 17 9700
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +216%
12625
XPS 17 9700
3998
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +57%
1806
XPS 17 9700
1153
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +237%
16708
XPS 17 9700
4952

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +374%
14.4 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.4 2.2
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.8 dB 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
