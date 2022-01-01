You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 99.9 Wh - 97 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77 Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm

15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~90.1% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56.8 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1686:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 90.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 94% Response time 3 ms 41 ms Max. brightness Stealth GS77 n/a XPS 17 9700 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 97 Wh 56 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm 447 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB TGP 105 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Stealth GS77 +374% 14.4 TFLOPS XPS 17 9700 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.4 2.2 Power 6x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.8 dB 82.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.