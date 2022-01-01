Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
MSI Stealth GS77
HP Spectre x360 16
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-140% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~84.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 130° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.8 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 240 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 708 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +14%
1801
Spectre x360 16
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +149%
12625
Spectre x360 16
5076
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +14%
1806
Spectre x360 16
1591
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +165%
16708
Spectre x360 16
6305

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +187%
14.4 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 4.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.2 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
