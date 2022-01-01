Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth GS77 or GL66 Pulse – what's better?

MSI Stealth GS77 vs GL66 Pulse

74 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS77
VS
59 out of 100
MSI GL66 Pulse
MSI Stealth GS77
MSI GL66 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Stealth GS77 and GL66 Pulse important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS77
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 99.9 against 53.4 watt-hours
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 174.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Stealth GS77
vs
GL66 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 397.6 x 283.5 x 20.1-20.8 mm
15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-0.82 inches		 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
Area 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 150 / 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +19%
1801
GL66 Pulse
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +81%
11895
GL66 Pulse
6567
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Stealth GS77 +2%
1846
GL66 Pulse
1804
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Stealth GS77 +84%
17759
GL66 Pulse
9673

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Stealth GS77 +135%
14.4 TFLOPS
GL66 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
